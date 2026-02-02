Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour Party

Peter Mandelson, former British ambassador to the United States, has resigned from the ruling Labour Party of Great Britain to avoid "further embarrassment" for it after recent revelations about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mandelson is suspected of receiving payments totaling $103,000, which were allegedly sent to him and his partner by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. The former ambassador is also accused of attempting to block a tax on bankers' bonuses in 2009 at Epstein's request. These revelations, which include compromising photos of Mandelson, appeared in the latest release of the "Epstein files" by the US Department of Justice last week.

72-year-old Mandelson was fired by Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his post as ambassador to Washington in September after ... the depth of his friendship with Epstein was revealed. Starmer concluded that Mandelson had not been forthright about these relationships during the selection process for the position. - the article states.

The publication indicates that Mandelson's resignation marks the end of the career of "one of the party's most influential political figures over the past 30 years." Appointed communications director for the first time in 1985, he became one of the key figures of "New Labour," the business-friendly wing of the party under Tony Blair, which was in power from 1997 to 2010.

"This week I have again been linked to the notorious scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, and I regret and am concerned about this. The accusations, which I believe to be false, ... require my analysis. I am doing this because I do not want to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party, and therefore I am resigning from party membership," the politician said.

Recall

Three million pages published on Friday by the US Department of Justice regarding investigation materials related to Jeffrey Epstein contain many details about his connections with the most influential figures in politics, technology, and world affairs.

