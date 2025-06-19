$41.630.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Environment damaged by RF attack on Kyiv for almost UAH 4 million - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A massive Russian attack on June 17 resulted in the release of over a thousand tons of pollutants into Kyiv's environment. The environmental damage is estimated at almost 4 million hryvnias.

According to preliminary estimates, as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv on June 17, over a thousand tons of polluting substances were released into the environment. This amounts to approximately 4 million UAH in environmental damage. This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, on the air of the telemarathon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Hrynchuk commented on the environmental consequences after the shelling of Kyiv on June 17.

Speaking about the latest attack, according to our preliminary estimates, over a thousand tons of polluting substances were released into the environment. This is almost 4 million UAH in damage. The last three attacks in June resulted in over 3 thousand tons of polluting substances released into the atmosphere and nearly 10 million UAH in losses solely for the environment.

- the minister said.

She noted that after the attack on June 17, elevated levels of pollution were recorded in some districts of Kyiv that were particularly affected by the shelling.

With emissions from drone and missile explosions, dangerous substances enter the air along with dust, which can pose a threat to health

- Hrynchuk noted.

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, the search and rescue operation has been completed after more than 39 hours: the bodies of 23 dead have been recovered from the rubble18.06.25, 19:57 • 2720 views

Addendum

In Kyiv, after the massive attack on June 17, local deterioration of air quality was recorded in the fire-affected areas.

On June 16, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that over two weeks in June, Kyiv and the Kyiv region became the epicenter of one of the most devastating attacks by Russian drones. The capital region sustained large-scale environmental damage. In monetary terms, the losses amount to at least 5.7 million hryvnias.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

