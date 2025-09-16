$41.230.05
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 11810 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 8730 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 14365 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 17773 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 12716 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 26329 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22746 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 57227 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66746 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budgetSeptember 16, 01:54 AM • 4822 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 14283 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 7638 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 16276 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 21109 views
Enough gas: reserves in underground storage facilities exceeded last year's figures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground storage facilities as of September 14, 2025, reached 12.055 billion cubic meters, exceeding last year's figures. This should ensure the heating season, and fuel injection continues.

Enough gas: reserves in underground storage facilities exceeded last year's figures

As of September 14, 2025, natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities have already exceeded last year's figures. Currently, 12.055 billion cubic meters of "blue fuel" are stored there, which should be enough to get through the heating season. This is reported by UNN with reference to analytical data from ExPro, a consulting company in the oil and gas and energy sectors.

Details

It is noted that as of September 14, 2024, there were 12.05 billion cubic meters of gas in UGS facilities – 5 million cubic meters less than now. At the same time, fuel injection continues, so the gap between the indicators will increase.

This contrasts sharply with the situation in April, when approximately 5.41 billion cubic meters of natural gas were stored in UGS facilities. This was 35% less than in the same period of 2024. The gap was narrowed due to increased gas imports, including the injection of 6.68 billion cubic meters into UGS facilities over three summer months.

Recall

As of July, there were only 9 billion cubic meters of "blue fuel" in gas storage facilities. The country needs to have a gas reserve of at least 13 billion cubic meters by October 1, 2025.

At the same time, there will be no need to overpay for gas in the winter of 2025-2026. Naftogaz extended the fixed tariff in April: this means that until April 2026, a cubic meter of gas for the population will cost UAH 7.96.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine