Enough gas: reserves in underground storage facilities exceeded last year's figures

As of September 14, 2025, natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities have already exceeded last year's figures. Currently, 12.055 billion cubic meters of "blue fuel" are stored there, which should be enough to get through the heating season. This is reported by UNN with reference to analytical data from ExPro, a consulting company in the oil and gas and energy sectors.

Details

It is noted that as of September 14, 2024, there were 12.05 billion cubic meters of gas in UGS facilities – 5 million cubic meters less than now. At the same time, fuel injection continues, so the gap between the indicators will increase.

This contrasts sharply with the situation in April, when approximately 5.41 billion cubic meters of natural gas were stored in UGS facilities. This was 35% less than in the same period of 2024. The gap was narrowed due to increased gas imports, including the injection of 6.68 billion cubic meters into UGS facilities over three summer months.

Recall

As of July, there were only 9 billion cubic meters of "blue fuel" in gas storage facilities. The country needs to have a gas reserve of at least 13 billion cubic meters by October 1, 2025.

At the same time, there will be no need to overpay for gas in the winter of 2025-2026. Naftogaz extended the fixed tariff in April: this means that until April 2026, a cubic meter of gas for the population will cost UAH 7.96.