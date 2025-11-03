Engineers' Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy awarded servicemen with state honors, video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers of the engineering units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday and awarded them with state awards. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram.

Details

The award ceremony took place near the building of the President's Office on Bankova Street in Kyiv.

Thank you for your service to our state and literally for your combat work in the interests of each of our soldiers. It is often your strength that determines whether Ukraine can be effective in its active actions, in its defense - said Zelenskyy.

As reported by the OP press service, the head of state presented the "Cross of Military Merit" award to junior sergeant Serhiy Bolkun, who performed combat missions in Sumy region and participated in the Kursk operation.

The soldier repeatedly came under enemy fire - at the head of a demining group, he discovered and neutralized more than 70 anti-tank and anti-personnel explosive devices. In the spring of 2025, as a result of being blown up by an anti-personnel mine, he suffered a severe injury, but after treatment, he returned to the front.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that recognizes the special merits to Ukraine of soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit". Awardees will receive the right to free burial and a monthly payment of one and a half minimum wages.