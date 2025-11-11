Energy situation and searches by NABU and SAP: "Energoatom" commented on the current situation

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 514 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 10122 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 15647 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 54736 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 70072 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 99292 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 116010 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119042 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86350 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57423 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oilNovember 10, 11:01 PM • 22928 views
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslideNovember 10, 11:27 PM • 31709 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - MediaVideoNovember 10, 11:56 PM • 30042 views
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terroristsNovember 11, 12:28 AM • 11739 views
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UkraineNovember 11, 12:59 AM • 13057 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 67197 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 116030 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 52557 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119059 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 110313 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
Kharkiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 47018 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 121369 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 126950 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 170968 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 239046 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Gold

Energy situation and searches by NABU and SAP: "Energoatom" commented on the current situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Energoatom team continues to work in an intensified mode, despite Russian attacks and searches amid a corruption scandal, the company said.

Energy situation and searches by NABU and SAP: "Energoatom" commented on the current situation

The national nuclear energy generating company "Energoatom" reported that the company's team is working in an intensified mode, ensuring stable production of about 60% of the country's electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

Details

As noted in "Energoatom", preparations for scheduled preventive maintenance of power units in 2026 have already begun. This is a strategic work aimed at further increasing the reliability of equipment and the stability of nuclear power plants in the future.

Separately, "Energoatom" commented on the searches that were recently conducted. They stated that this situation did not harm the assets and financial condition of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom", and also did not affect the implementation of production plans and the safety of nuclear power plant operation.

Recall

Since the morning of November 10, NABU and SAP have been conducting searches against the backdrop of exposing a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

NABU also published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas". In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.

The SAP also showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Search
Electricity
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office