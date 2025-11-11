Energy situation and searches by NABU and SAP: "Energoatom" commented on the current situation

The national nuclear energy generating company "Energoatom" reported that the company's team is working in an intensified mode, ensuring stable production of about 60% of the country's electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

Details

As noted in "Energoatom", preparations for scheduled preventive maintenance of power units in 2026 have already begun. This is a strategic work aimed at further increasing the reliability of equipment and the stability of nuclear power plants in the future.

Separately, "Energoatom" commented on the searches that were recently conducted. They stated that this situation did not harm the assets and financial condition of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom", and also did not affect the implementation of production plans and the safety of nuclear power plant operation.

Recall

Since the morning of November 10, NABU and SAP have been conducting searches against the backdrop of exposing a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

NABU also published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas". In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.

The SAP also showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.