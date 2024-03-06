Energoatom says russians won't be able to reload fuel at occupied ZNPP on their own

The russian occupiers, who hold control over the Ukrainian ZNPP, will not be able to reload nuclear fuel on their own . This was stated by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, UNN reports with reference to the company's press service.

It is noted that the fake administration of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is unable to reload the fuel, which is about to expire after six years in the reactors.

To do this, it is necessary to disassemble the reactors, gain access to the fuel, and then carry out a very complex technological operation to reload it. This requires licensed personnel, which is not available now. It also requires complex managerial and technical decisions on what to do with the fuel that will be unloaded. There are people there who have never done this before - Kotin said .

He also reminded that the occupiers are replacing qualified Ukrainian personnel with inexperienced people from russia and from cities near Enerhodar who have no idea how to operate nuclear facilities.

The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said that an incredible amount of nuclear materials and fuel is stored at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which poses significant risks, as ZNPP is under the full control of the occupiers.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday warned russia against any hasty resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plantoccupied by russian troops in southern Ukraine.