Energoatom says russians won't be able to reload fuel at occupied ZNPP on their own

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11754 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 33027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31512 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186340 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170504 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217563 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248440 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154227 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371438 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 33027 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 186340 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153109 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172120 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162319 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4354 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16993 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17848 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23533 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31584 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Energoatom says russians won't be able to reload fuel at occupied ZNPP on their own

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30296 views

The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said that russian troops occupying the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant would not be able to reload nuclear fuel on their own due to the lack of trained personnel and the complex technical process involved.

Energoatom says russians won't be able to reload fuel at occupied ZNPP on their own

The russian occupiers, who hold control over the Ukrainian ZNPP, will not be able to reload nuclear fuel on their own . This was stated by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, UNN reports with reference to the company's press service.

Details

It is noted that the fake administration of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is unable to reload the fuel, which is about to expire after six years in the reactors.

IAEA Director General meets with Putin to discuss situation at ZNPP06.03.24, 18:45 • 34943 views

To do this, it is necessary to disassemble the reactors, gain access to the fuel, and then carry out a very complex technological operation to reload it. This requires licensed personnel, which is not available now. It also requires complex managerial and technical decisions on what to do with the fuel that will be unloaded. There are people there who have never done this before

- Kotin said . 

He also reminded that the occupiers are replacing qualified Ukrainian personnel with inexperienced people from russia and from cities near Enerhodar who have no idea how to operate nuclear facilities.

Addendum

The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said that an incredible amount of nuclear materials and fuel is stored at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which poses significant risks, as ZNPP is under the full control of the occupiers.

Recall

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday warned russia against any hasty resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plantoccupied by russian troops in southern Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11