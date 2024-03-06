IAEA Director General meets with Putin to discuss situation at ZNPP

On Wednesday, March 6, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with russian president vladimir putin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Grossi's page in X.

Details

It is noted that the meeting took place in the russian city of sochi. The parties discussed the situation at the russian-occupied ZNPP.

Important exchange of views with russian president vladimir putin in sochi on nuclear and physical security of Zaporizhzhya NPP and other global non-proliferation challenges - wrote the Director General of the IAEA.

Addendum

The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said that an incredible amount of nuclear materials and fuel is stored at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which poses significant risks, as the plant is under the full control of the occupiers.

Recall

At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) , Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day.

