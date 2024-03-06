IAEA Director General meets with Putin to discuss situation at ZNPP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13863 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 41648 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35800 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219061 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248750 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154568 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371506 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 5462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 41550 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 195685 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178992 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7574 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18300 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19043 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28602 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36569 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

IAEA Director General meets with Putin to discuss situation at ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34943 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with russian president vladimir putin in sochi to discuss the situation at the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and other global non-proliferation challenges.

IAEA Director General meets with Putin to discuss situation at ZNPP

On Wednesday, March 6, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with russian president vladimir putin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Grossi's page in X.

Details

It is noted that the meeting took place in the russian city of sochi. The parties discussed the situation at the russian-occupied ZNPP.  

Important exchange of views with russian president vladimir putin in sochi on nuclear and physical security of Zaporizhzhya NPP and other global non-proliferation challenges

  - wrote the Director General of the IAEA.  

Addendum

The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said that an incredible amount of nuclear materials and fuel is stored at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which poses significant risks, as the plant is under the full control of the occupiers.

Recall

At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) , Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day.

Nuclear fuel lifetime expires at the russian-occupied ZNPP26.01.24, 16:59 • 22798 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90