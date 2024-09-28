Energoatom commented on the detention of an employee for bribery

The Energoatom company confirmed the detention of an employee while receiving an illegal benefit. UNN writes about this with reference to the company's message.

Details

Energoatom stated that it has "zero tolerance for corruption" and that its representatives cooperated with law enforcement on this detention.

Thanks to the coordinated work of law enforcement and the active participation of Energoatom representatives, one of the company's employees was detained while receiving an illegal benefit. The detainee assisted in resolving the issue in another company through his connections and acted as an intermediary between the contractor and the other company - the statement said.

They added that investigative actions are ongoing, and Energoatom will continue to assist investigators in conducting the fastest and most impartial investigation possible.

Recall

According to journalist Yuriy Nikolov, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Oleksandr Skopych, director of Energoatom's control and audit department, while he was receiving a bribe of 100,000 UAH.

