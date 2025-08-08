Enemy UAVs attacked Sumy region: there is a casualty and significant destruction

On the night of August 8, Russians attacked Sumy region with attack UAVs. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, there were no fatalities. At the same time, a 54-year-old man was injured in the Sumy community.

Medics examined him, provided assistance. He is being treated on an outpatient basis. ... Non-residential buildings, a shop, and a car were damaged. - stated Hryhorov.

He also said that in the Shostka community, as a result of three UAV hits, several multi-story buildings, cars, and social infrastructure facilities were damaged.

"Owners of damaged property will be provided with the necessary assistance. Specialists are inspecting the territory, the extent of the damage is being clarified. Rescuers and utility services are working, and the elimination of the consequences is ongoing," summarized the head of the Sumy OVA.

Recall

On August 5, Russian troops launched a missile strike on an agricultural enterprise near Sumy. Two people died.

