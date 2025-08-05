$41.790.03
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 36810 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 33777 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 70716 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 41414 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 36422 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 37528 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 90632 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128603 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80823 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Russians use drones for remote mining in Sumy region: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

A downed enemy attack drone with clusters of PTM-3 anti-tank mines was found in the Sumy region. Russian invaders could have remotely mined roads and agricultural lands.

Russians use drones for remote mining in Sumy region: what you need to know

In the Sumy region, an enemy attack drone shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces was discovered, with cassettes of PTM-3 anti-tank mines attached under its wings. Thus, Russian invaders can remotely mine roads or agricultural lands, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

The PTM-3 mine, small in size, in a plastic casing, has a magnetic detonator and reacts to equipment that is located or passing nearby.

- the police report says.

Law enforcement officers urge citizens to be attentive and careful. First of all, this applies to drivers of any equipment that works in the fields, as well as moves along field roads, where visibility of the road surface is limited due to grassy vegetation.

If such a mine is visually detected, it is necessary to:

• immediately stop the vehicle;

• move to a safe distance;

• report the find to the police at 102.

This also applies to detected enemy UAVs that did not explode upon impact. In addition to a powerful warhead, they may also contain mine traps or sensors that can provoke an explosion if interfered with.

- the police reported.

Addition

In Sumy region, assault operations by Russians continue within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities. The enemy cannot advance deep into the region, despite the activity of infantry groups.

Fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russians in the Sumy direction. The enemy lost 334 soldiers killed and 550 wounded, and the supply of provisions and ammunition was disrupted.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
National Police of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine