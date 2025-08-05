Russians use drones for remote mining in Sumy region: what you need to know

In the Sumy region, an enemy attack drone shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces was discovered, with cassettes of PTM-3 anti-tank mines attached under its wings. Thus, Russian invaders can remotely mine roads or agricultural lands, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

The PTM-3 mine, small in size, in a plastic casing, has a magnetic detonator and reacts to equipment that is located or passing nearby.

Law enforcement officers urge citizens to be attentive and careful. First of all, this applies to drivers of any equipment that works in the fields, as well as moves along field roads, where visibility of the road surface is limited due to grassy vegetation.

If such a mine is visually detected, it is necessary to:

• immediately stop the vehicle;

• move to a safe distance;

• report the find to the police at 102.

This also applies to detected enemy UAVs that did not explode upon impact. In addition to a powerful warhead, they may also contain mine traps or sensors that can provoke an explosion if interfered with.