Enemy UAVs attack Poltava region at night

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90636 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109286 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251890 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174515 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165720 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226699 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38206 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72531 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40497 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33617 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251890 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212670 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238385 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225120 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90636 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72531 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114125 views
Enemy UAVs attack Poltava region at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29076 views

A Russian drone attacked an industrial facility in Kremenchuk district, Poltava region, at night, causing a fire that was extinguished with the help of 18 vehicles and 85 rescuers.

In the Kremenchuk district, the Russian military fired a UAV at an industrial facility. No one was killed or injured. The fire was extinguished by 18 vehicles and 85 rescuers. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Explosions were heard in the Kremenchuk district. An industrial facility was hit. This caused a fire. The firefighters used 18 pieces of equipment and 85 people to eliminate the consequences. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries

Pronin wrote.

Explosions were heard in Poltava: JFO says no hits recorded30.01.24, 20:40 • 29883 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
telegramTelegram
kremenchukKremenchuk
poltavaPoltava
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising