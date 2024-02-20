Enemy UAVs attack Poltava region at night

In the Kremenchuk district, the Russian military fired a UAV at an industrial facility. No one was killed or injured. The fire was extinguished by 18 vehicles and 85 rescuers. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Explosions were heard in the Kremenchuk district. An industrial facility was hit. This caused a fire. The firefighters used 18 pieces of equipment and 85 people to eliminate the consequences. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries Pronin wrote.

Explosions were heard in Poltava: JFO says no hits recorded