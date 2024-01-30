Explosions were heard in Poltava: JFO says no hits recorded

The explosion occurred in Poltava, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.

"Sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava," the statement said.

According to Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, it was loud in the region, and no hits were recorded.

"It was loud in the region again. Another enemy attack. According to preliminary information, no hits were recorded in Poltava region," he noted.

An air alert was declared in the Poltava region.