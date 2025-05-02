Enemy UAV hits recorded in two districts of Kharkiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported enemy UAV hits in two districts of the city. Kharkiv is under a massive Shahed attack.
In Kharkiv, which is under attack by enemy drones, enemy UAVs hit two districts of the city. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
At the moment, we have information about enemy UAVs hitting two districts of the city. The information is being verified
The mayor added that Kharkiv is under a massive attack by Shaheds.
