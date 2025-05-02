Enemy UAV hits recorded in two districts of Kharkiv - mayor

In Kharkiv, which is under attack by enemy drones, enemy UAVs hit two districts of the city. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

At the moment, we have information about enemy UAVs hitting two districts of the city. The information is being verified - said Terekhov.

The mayor added that Kharkiv is under a massive attack by Shaheds.

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones