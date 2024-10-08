Enemy troops infiltrated Toretsk, fierce fighting continues - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

Enemy troops managed to penetrate the city of Toretsk, where the situation is extremely difficult. This was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk regional military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, fierce fighting continues for control of every house and entrance. Intense fighting is taking place in the Toretsk sector, so the fight for the city is becoming more intense.

As of today, it is difficult to assess how much of Toretsk is controlled by the enemy, as Ukrainian defense forces are actively counterattacking to regain lost ground. The occupiers have advanced to the eastern outskirts of the city, in particular along Tsentralna Street, moving towards the Tsentralna mine. The situation in the region is constantly changing, with alternating attacks and counterattacks, as the Ukrainian military tries to regain control of the territory and prevent further advancement of the enemy.

One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties