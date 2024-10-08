ukenru
11:19 PM • 22723 views

08:24 PM • 93195 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160081 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134091 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140962 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137997 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178800 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 111957 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170040 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104686 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138822 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138451 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 81147 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 106524 views
06:35 PM • 108688 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160081 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178800 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170040 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 197484 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186540 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138451 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 138822 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145341 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136828 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153820 views
Enemy troops infiltrated Toretsk, fierce fighting continues - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48590 views

The invaders have entered Toretsk, where intense fighting is taking place for every house. The Ukrainian military is counterattacking, trying to regain control of the lost positions on the eastern outskirts of the city.

Enemy troops managed to penetrate the city of Toretsk, where the situation is extremely difficult. This was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk regional military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, fierce fighting continues for control of every house and entrance. Intense fighting is taking place in the Toretsk sector, so the fight for the city is becoming more intense.

As of today, it is difficult to assess how much of Toretsk is controlled by the enemy, as Ukrainian defense forces are actively counterattacking to regain lost ground. The occupiers have advanced to the eastern outskirts of the city, in particular along Tsentralna Street, moving towards the Tsentralna mine. The situation in the region is constantly changing, with alternating attacks and counterattacks, as the Ukrainian military tries to regain control of the territory and prevent further advancement of the enemy.

One of the enemy's shells hit a house in Toretsk: there are casualties

Julia Kotwicka

War
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
toretskToretsk

