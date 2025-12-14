Enemy struck a supermarket in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded, including a child

On Sunday morning, December 14, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. The enemy hit a supermarket. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Six wounded, including a child: among the people who needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, there is a child and an employee of the State Emergency Service. - the message says.

Fedorov noted that victims continue to seek medical attention after the attack on the shopping center. In addition, ambulance crews have been dispatched to the sites of other hits.

The Russians continue to attack the regional center. Stay in safe places - Fedorov noted.

