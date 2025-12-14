Enemy struck a supermarket in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded, including a child

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 24415 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 47199 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 34260 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 34178 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 28947 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 18508 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18189 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16045 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14106 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14414 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
96%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 17293 views
Iran intercepts foreign tanker in Gulf of Oman on suspicion of smugglingDecember 14, 01:31 AM • 5276 views
Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated KupyanskVideoDecember 14, 01:56 AM • 4280 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 14, 02:36 AM • 7820 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assetsDecember 14, 03:31 AM • 11821 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 33066 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 37727 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 38792 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 48687 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 72394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 18654 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 20630 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 25595 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 60023 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 40672 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Enemy struck a supermarket in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On the morning of December 14, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a supermarket. Six people were injured in the attack, including a child and an SES employee.

Enemy struck a supermarket in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded, including a child

On Sunday morning, December 14, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. The enemy hit a supermarket. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Six wounded, including a child: among the people who needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, there is a child and an employee of the State Emergency Service.

- the message says.

Fedorov noted that victims continue to seek medical attention after the attack on the shopping center. In addition, ambulance crews have been dispatched to the sites of other hits.

The Russians continue to attack the regional center. Stay in safe places

- Fedorov noted.

Recall

On the night of December 14, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones, damaging energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure facilities. There is no information about casualties, and invincibility points have been deployed.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 1,500 drones, 900 aerial bombs, and 46 missiles in a week - Zelenskyy14.12.25, 10:28 • 1026 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia