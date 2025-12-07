Enemy strikes on Kharkiv region: three people killed, ten injured

Three people died and ten more were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region on December 7. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that throughout Sunday, the Russian army carried out a series of attacks on settlements in the Kharkiv region:

around 4:00 a.m., the occupiers launched an airstrike on the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district. A 70-year-old woman died, and another, 68 years old, was injured. Houses were damaged;

at approximately 10:50 a.m., Russian troops again launched an air strike - this time on Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. A 68-year-old woman died, and a 69-year-old man was injured. The destruction of residential infrastructure was recorded in the settlement;

during the day, as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack on the village of Borova, Izium district, a 68-year-old man was wounded;

around 12:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, with FPV drones: an apartment building was damaged.

in addition, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Stary Saltiv. One man died, and seven more were injured.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk, Izium, Bohodukhiv, and Chuhuiv district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Recall

On December 5, in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a truck during the reloading of firewood, two men, 52 and 67 years old, died.

In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise