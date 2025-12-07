Enemy strikes on Kharkiv region: three people killed, ten injured

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
05:16 PM • 3800 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 8106 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 12001 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 17194 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 44305 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 56628 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 62336 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 56722 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 59358 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56307 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace PrizeDecember 7, 09:35 AM • 6192 views
Russia's new "African Corps" accused of rapes and beheadings of civilians in MaliDecember 7, 10:53 AM • 4136 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideoDecember 7, 11:25 AM • 13248 views
Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientistsDecember 7, 11:46 AM • 5332 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFU03:33 PM • 6672 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 47103 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 56632 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 69214 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 90108 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 77682 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 39538 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 49078 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 50354 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 64318 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 62096 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Enemy strikes on Kharkiv region: three people killed, ten injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

On December 7, three people were killed and ten more were injured as a result of enemy strikes on the Kharkiv region. The Russian army launched airstrikes, used FPV drones and missiles on settlements in the region.

Enemy strikes on Kharkiv region: three people killed, ten injured

Three people died and ten more were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region on December 7. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that throughout Sunday, the Russian army carried out a series of attacks on settlements in the Kharkiv region:

  • around 4:00 a.m., the occupiers launched an airstrike on the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district. A 70-year-old woman died, and another, 68 years old, was injured. Houses were damaged;
    • at approximately 10:50 a.m., Russian troops again launched an air strike - this time on Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. A 68-year-old woman died, and a 69-year-old man was injured. The destruction of residential infrastructure was recorded in the settlement;
      • during the day, as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack on the village of Borova, Izium district, a 68-year-old man was wounded;
        • around 12:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, with FPV drones: an apartment building was damaged.
          • in addition, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Stary Saltiv. One man died, and seven more were injured.

            "Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk, Izium, Bohodukhiv, and Chuhuiv district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

            Recall

            On December 5, in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a truck during the reloading of firewood, two men, 52 and 67 years old, died.

            In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise05.12.25, 00:28 • 4005 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            War in Ukraine
            War in Ukraine
            Kharkiv Oblast