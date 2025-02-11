Enemy shells Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed and five others wounded

As a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, one resident was killed and five others were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The enemy carried out 481 attacks on 11 localities, including Tavriyske and Huliaipol, using aircraft, drones and artillery.

Over the past day, 290 drones were attacked, hitting settlements south of Zaporizhzhia, including Chervonodniprovka, Novotroitske, Kamianske, Hulyaypole, and others. Two MLRS attacks also hit Novodarivka and Shcherbaky. Artillery made 173 strikes in different areas of the region, damaging private houses and outbuildings.

Unfortunately, one person was killed and two others were wounded in the hostile aggression.

Also, during the morning attack on Omelnyk village, the use of cluster munitions led to partial destruction of buildings. Three people, including a woman and two men, were injured. They were provided with medical aid.

