In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31809 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 118359 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74422 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 284332 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240451 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193499 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232257 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251829 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157852 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372209 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy shells three communities in Mykolaiv region: there are damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26070 views

The Russian army shelled three communities in Mykolaiv region, damaging buildings and a fishing boat, but causing no casualties.

Enemy shells three communities in Mykolaiv region: there are damages

The Russian army shelled Kutsurubska, Ochakivska and Chornomorskaya communities  of Mykolaiv region with artillery yesterday, and destroyed an enemy UAV at night, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the UMA, UNN reports

Air Defense Forces destroy a "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drone during a night attack over the sea

- Kim wrote on social media.

According to him, yesterday, on February 27, at 09:18, a settlement of the Kutsurub community came under enemy artillery fire. Also, at 13:05, a residential building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling in Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community. 

In the afternoon, on February 27, at 11:05 and 16:45, the enemy attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery. 

In addition, at 12:10, the enemy shelled the Chornomorsk community with artillery. As a result, a civilian fishing vessel caught fire and was later extinguished.  

According to Kim, there were no casualties as a result of enemy shelling.

The enemy struck 234 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and one wounded28.02.24, 08:00 • 42865 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Vitalii Kim
Ochakiv Raion
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mykolaiv
