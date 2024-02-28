Enemy shells three communities in Mykolaiv region: there are damages

The Russian army shelled Kutsurubska, Ochakivska and Chornomorskaya communities of Mykolaiv region with artillery yesterday, and destroyed an enemy UAV at night, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the UMA, UNN reports.

Air Defense Forces destroy a "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drone during a night attack over the sea - Kim wrote on social media.

According to him, yesterday, on February 27, at 09:18, a settlement of the Kutsurub community came under enemy artillery fire. Also, at 13:05, a residential building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling in Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community.

In the afternoon, on February 27, at 11:05 and 16:45, the enemy attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery.

In addition, at 12:10, the enemy shelled the Chornomorsk community with artillery. As a result, a civilian fishing vessel caught fire and was later extinguished.

According to Kim, there were no casualties as a result of enemy shelling.

