Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region: four railway workers injured

Due to Russian shelling of the country and railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, four railway workers were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

As a result of the enemy Russian shelling of the country and railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, unfortunately, four railway workers were injured. Their condition is satisfactory, they are in the hospital - the message says.

Addition

As a result of the enemy Russian shelling of the country and another damage to the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains will depart with a delay.

On the night of September 3, Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft due to a missile and drone attack on Ukraine.