Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region: four railway workers injured

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
06:00 AM • 1378 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 62031 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 97036 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 132643 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 146470 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 78680 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 141800 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 52058 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 90193 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 54187 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 226894 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 226493 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 216162 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 212734 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 207392 views
Publications
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 1346 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 62014 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 132628 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 146454 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 82690 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 12937 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 27163 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 30282 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 44736 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 90186 views
Actual
Fake news
S-300 missile system
Iron dome
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region: four railway workers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Four railway workers were injured in the Kirovohrad region as a result of Russian shelling of railway infrastructure. Their condition is satisfactory, they are in the hospital.

Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region: four railway workers injured

Due to Russian shelling of the country and railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, four railway workers were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

As a result of the enemy Russian shelling of the country and railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, unfortunately, four railway workers were injured. Their condition is satisfactory, they are in the hospital

- the message says.

Addition

As a result of the enemy Russian shelling of the country and another damage to the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains will depart with a delay.

On the night of September 3, Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft due to a missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in UkraineEvents
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Poland