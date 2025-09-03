Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region: four railway workers injured
Kyiv • UNN
Four railway workers were injured in the Kirovohrad region as a result of Russian shelling of railway infrastructure. Their condition is satisfactory, they are in the hospital.
Due to Russian shelling of the country and railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, four railway workers were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.
Details
Addition
As a result of the enemy Russian shelling of the country and another damage to the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains will depart with a delay.
On the night of September 3, Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft due to a missile and drone attack on Ukraine.