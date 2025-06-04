Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: there are casualties, large-scale fires have occurred

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
June 3, 06:45 PM • 10993 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 25168 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 23193 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 193769 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 154617 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 253162 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 128720 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231621 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141455 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143585 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4.1m/s
85%
749mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy appointed Yaroslav Shanko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration: details of the decree

June 3, 04:04 PM • 4372 views

Orbán vowed to do everything possible to block Ukraine's accession to the EU

June 3, 04:33 PM • 7670 views

In Georgia, it is proposed to return the "nationality" column to documents

June 3, 05:24 PM • 3280 views

Five new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application

June 3, 05:44 PM • 3666 views

A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

08:34 PM • 4120 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 78366 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 147783 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 193769 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 253162 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 214816 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 45205 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 147783 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 121021 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 123411 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 108208 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: there are casualties, large-scale fires have occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

On the night of June 4, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, causing fires in industrial zones and damaging a private house. As a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old man was injured.

Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: there are casualties, large-scale fires have occurred

On the night of Wednesday, June 4, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones. A hit was recorded in the city, at least one person was injured. City authorities reported that numerous strikes caused large-scale fires in industrial zones. A private house is also on fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Syniegubov.

Details

On Wednesday, June 4, at 03:16, the head of the Kharkiv OVA wrote in his Telegram about the victim of the enemy shelling. 

At this minute, one person injured as a result of the enemy "arrival" in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv has applied for medical assistance. Medics are providing the 30-year-old man with all the necessary assistance.

- the official said in a post.

"A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy drones. The threat of repeated attacks on the city remains. Be careful!" - he added at 03:24.

At 03:31, Syniegubov announced another hit.

As a result of the "arrival" of an enemy UAV, a private house caught fire in the Novobavarskyi district. Information about casualties is currently being clarified

- informed the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

At 04:02, Ihor Terekhov reported that numerous strikes on Kharkiv by enemy drones caused large-scale fires in industrial zones. A private house is also on fire. 

Let us remind you

On the night of June 4, explosions rang out in Kharkiv. The city was attacked by Russian strike drones.

Near Kharkiv, Russia attacked a postal terminal with a missile and drones, causing a fire03.06.25, 09:57 • 2074 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9