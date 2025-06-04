Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: there are casualties, large-scale fires have occurred

On the night of Wednesday, June 4, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones. A hit was recorded in the city, at least one person was injured. City authorities reported that numerous strikes caused large-scale fires in industrial zones. A private house is also on fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Syniegubov.

Details

On Wednesday, June 4, at 03:16, the head of the Kharkiv OVA wrote in his Telegram about the victim of the enemy shelling.

At this minute, one person injured as a result of the enemy "arrival" in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv has applied for medical assistance. Medics are providing the 30-year-old man with all the necessary assistance. - the official said in a post.

"A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy drones. The threat of repeated attacks on the city remains. Be careful!" - he added at 03:24.

At 03:31, Syniegubov announced another hit.

As a result of the "arrival" of an enemy UAV, a private house caught fire in the Novobavarskyi district. Information about casualties is currently being clarified - informed the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

At 04:02, Ihor Terekhov reported that numerous strikes on Kharkiv by enemy drones caused large-scale fires in industrial zones. A private house is also on fire.

