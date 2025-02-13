Enemy shelling caused a fire in Zaporizhzhia frontline settlement
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhya region, a private house in a frontline settlement caught fire as a result of enemy shelling. Rescuers are working at the scene, according to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.
The enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia region again, resulting in a fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, a fire broke out in a private house in a frontline settlement as a result of hostile fire.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
Rescuers are working at the scene to try to put out the fire.
Recall
The Air Force has previously warned of threats in the region.
