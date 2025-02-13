Enemy shelling caused a fire in Zaporizhzhia frontline settlement

The enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia region again, resulting in a fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, a fire broke out in a private house in a frontline settlement as a result of hostile fire.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Rescuers are working at the scene to try to put out the fire.

Recall

The Air Force has previously warned of threats in the region.

