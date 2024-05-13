Enemy shelled Sumy region five times during the night: 24 explosions recorded

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 24 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 24 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska and Krasnopilska communities were shelled," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

It is noted that the enemy used artillery to hit Krasnopilska community, where 12 explosions were recorded.

The Bilopilska community was shelled with MLRS, mortars, and an FPV drone attack. 12 explosions were recorded.

Recall

The day before, the occupants fired 26 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. One local resident was killed and two others were injured as a result of one of the shelling.