Enemy Shahed drone destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night

One enemy Shahed attack drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv region overnight , the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Saturday, UNN reports.

On the night of February 3, air defense forces destroyed one Shahed-131/136 UAV in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, February 2, at 11:35 a.m., enemy shelling was recorded in the city of Ochakiv, and at 13:45 a.m., in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also in the evening, on February 2, at 19:18 and 21:24, the enemy used an FPV drone and hit the Kutsurubska community with artillery. There were no casualties, he said.

