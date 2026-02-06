Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 720 soldiers and 826 UAVs in a day
On February 5, Russian troops lost 720 soldiers and 826 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.02.26 amount to over 1.2 million people.
On February 5, Russian troops lost 720 soldiers and 826 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.02.26 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1244560 (+720) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11648 (+6)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 24007 (+11)
- artillery systems ‒ 37014 (+39)
- MLRS ‒ 1637 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1295 (+2)
- aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 125920 (+826)
- cruise missiles ‒ 4245 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 2 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 77311 (+162)
- special equipment ‒ 4063 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Recall
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.
