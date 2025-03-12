Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and 44 artillery systems
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 11, Russian troops lost 1,430 soldiers and 44 artillery systems. Tanks, armored fighting vehicles, MLRS and other enemy equipment were also destroyed.
In the past 24 hours, on March 11, Russian troops lost 1,430 soldiers and 44 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.12.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 889050 (+1430) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10306 (+3)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 21430 (+7)
- artillery systems ‒ 24390 (+44)
- MLRS ‒ 1314 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1103 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 28912 (+111)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3120 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tankers ‒ 40274 (+69)
- special equipment ‒ 3777 (+2)
Data are being updated.
Enemy troops captured several settlements near Sudzha, forcing Ukrainian troops to retreat. Attacks on Sudzha and border areas of Sumy region continue.
