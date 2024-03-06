Enemy in Luhansk region's TOT settles collaborators in Ukrainians' apartments

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11613 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 32504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31254 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 185753 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171689 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217466 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248414 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154203 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371435 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 32504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 185753 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 152665 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171689 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162114 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16914 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17777 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23238 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31284 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Enemy in Luhansk region's TOT settles collaborators in Ukrainians' apartments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24576 views

Russians in the occupied Luhansk region are settling the families of collaborators in the apartments of Ukrainians who left the city because of the occupation.

Enemy in Luhansk region's TOT settles collaborators in Ukrainians' apartments

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region are resettling collaborators in the apartments of Ukrainians who left the city because of the occupation. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians are settling their henchmen in Ukrainian apartments,

- the statement said.

Details

Thus, 23 families of collaborators received new apartments in Lysychansk, as their apartments were "destroyed by the Armed Forces in 2022." The traitors were settled in the apartments of Ukrainians who left the city due to the occupation.

It is noted that Russians seal the apartments of those who left if they find them empty. Then they are declared ownerless and "nationalized" and later given to the families of collaborators.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Russians in the occupied Ukrainian territories are including abandoned private houses of Ukrainians, including those whose owners were deported, in the lists for "nationalization.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lysychansk
Luhansk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11