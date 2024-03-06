Enemy in Luhansk region's TOT settles collaborators in Ukrainians' apartments

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region are resettling collaborators in the apartments of Ukrainians who left the city because of the occupation. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians are settling their henchmen in Ukrainian apartments, - the statement said.

Details

Thus, 23 families of collaborators received new apartments in Lysychansk, as their apartments were "destroyed by the Armed Forces in 2022." The traitors were settled in the apartments of Ukrainians who left the city due to the occupation.

It is noted that Russians seal the apartments of those who left if they find them empty. Then they are declared ownerless and "nationalized" and later given to the families of collaborators.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Russians in the occupied Ukrainian territories are including abandoned private houses of Ukrainians, including those whose owners were deported, in the lists for "nationalization.