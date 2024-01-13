Enemy fired at 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight, attacked with 39 drones: there are destructions

Russian troops attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 129 times over the past day, including 39 unmanned aerial vehicles. There were no casualties, but there are reports of destruction. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

The enemy fired at 19 localities - 129 attacks were recorded - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the occupants shelled Orikhiv with multiple rocket launchers and carried out 39 UAV attacks on Huliaipol, Chervone, Charivne, Robotyne, Levadne, Poltavka, Novodarivka, Huliaipilske and Stepove.

There were 89 enemy artillery pieces on the territory of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoivanivka, Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Robotyno, Kamianske, Plavny, Pyatikhatky and other frontline towns and villages.

"There were 17 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

