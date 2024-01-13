Two killed, one wounded: consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region over the last day

Kherson region suffered 71 hostile attacks over the past day. As a result of the attacks , two people were killed, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 71 attacks, firing 424 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Reportedly, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; the territory of an educational institution.

"Two people died because of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

In addition, the night before , the occupiers attacked Beryslav. An elderly woman was wounded.

Yesterday, around 11 p.m., the enemy attacked the settlement. They hit a residential area. A 71-year-old woman was trapped under the rubble of an apartment building. Rescuers managed to unblock her. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance - said the head of the RMA.

