Enemy fired at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: houses and infrastructure destroyed

Russian troops attacked localities in Zaporizhzhia region 84 times over the past day, including 21 unmanned aerial vehicles. There were no casualties, but there are reports of destruction of houses and infrastructure. This was reported on Monday by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, reports UNN.

Occupants shelled 19 towns and villages on the frontline - 84 attacks recorded - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

Russian troops shelled Novodanylivka and Novodarivka with multiple rocket launchers and attacked Gulyaypole, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltava and Pyatikhatky with 21 drones.

61 enemy artillery shells hit the territory of Novoandriivka, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Poltavka, Pryiutne, Robotyne, Kamianyste, Lobkove, Plavni and other frontline settlements.

"There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

