Russian army attacks hromada in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones

Russian troops attacked a hromada in Mykolaiv region with two FPV drones yesterday, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Monday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on January 14, the enemy sent two FPV drones at the Kutsurubska hromada. Open areas were hit. There were no casualties or damage - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling