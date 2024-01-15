Russian army attacks hromada in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy sent two FPV drones to Kutsurubska hromada
Russian troops attacked a hromada in Mykolaiv region with two FPV drones yesterday, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Monday, UNN reports.
Yesterday, on January 14, the enemy sent two FPV drones at the Kutsurubska hromada. Open areas were hit. There were no casualties or damage
Houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling13.01.24, 11:16 • 35561 view