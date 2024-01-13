Houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling

Russian occupants shelled Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv region yesterday. Residential buildings and power lines were damaged. Power supply in the settlements has been restored. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv district. Yesterday, on January 12, at 10:59, 14:00 and 22:46, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community. As a result, residential buildings and power lines were damaged. Power supply in the settlements has been restored. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, yesterday, on January 12, at 13:54, hostile shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Addendum

During the morning attack on January 13, one X-101 missile was destroyed in Mykolaiv region.