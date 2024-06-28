Enemy fired a ballistic missile at Odesa region during the day - Yevlash
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday afternoon, the occupiers struck Odesa region with a ballistic missile, the consequences of which will be known later.
On Friday afternoon, the occupiers struck Odesa region with a ballistic missile, the type of which is currently being established. The consequences will be known later. This was reported by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
It all happened just at noon, the enemy used a ballistic missile, the type is being identified. The consequences will be known later. This is not the first time the enemy has used its missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea. We can see that during the day, it resorts to more attacks with its ballistic missiles, including quite often using its X-59 guided missiles. Of course, in the frontline areas, they also actively use anti-aircraft missiles. The danger remains, and detailed information will be available very soon
He added that the intensity of ballistic missile use during the day is related to the goals set by the Russians.
They launch ballistic missiles both day and night. It probably depends on the enemy's goals. Sometimes they see the expediency of these weapons during the day. Of course, we mostly see attacks by Tu-95 and Tu-22 at night. They mainly use them for combined attacks, because it is much more difficult to shoot down such missiles at night when there are a lot of them
He also noted that the occupiers did not use Shahed drones or other weapons over the past day.
Recall
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported that an explosion was heard in Odesa.