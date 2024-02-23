Enemy drones strike an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: 15 cows are killed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31708 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 117887 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74198 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 283803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193370 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251814 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157833 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 51267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 117888 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 283803 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216012 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240090 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21391 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29383 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29222 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 73566 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 80653 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Enemy drones strike an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: 15 cows are killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28131 views

On February 22, enemy drones killed 15 cows at a private agricultural enterprise in the village of Mokra Rokytna, Kharkiv region.

Enemy drones strike an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: 15 cows are killed

On the evening of February 22, a private agricultural enterprise was damaged and livestock was killed by enemy drones in Kharkiv region. In total, the Russian army attacked about 20 settlements in the region over the past day, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, at 23:15, the enemy attacked the village of Mokra Rokytna, Kharkiv district, with drones.  A private agricultural enterprise was damaged as a result of enemy drone strikes .

Five hit sites were identified, a storage shed was damaged, and 15 cows were killed.  No casualties were reported

- wrote Sinegubov on social media.

In total, according to the head of the RMA, enemy artillery and mortar attacks occurred in about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, including: Synkivka, Dvorichna, Ivanivka, etc.

Aviation bombs dropped by the occupiers near private buildings in Kharkiv region have been neutralized by sappers22.02.24, 17:15 • 25161 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02