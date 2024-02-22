Aviation bombs dropped by the occupiers near private buildings in Kharkiv region have been neutralized by sappers

Two guided aerial bombs - KAB-250 and -500 - that fell near civilian buildings in Kharkiv region were identified and destroyed by specialists of the State Emergency Service at special sites, UNN reports .

Sappers destroy 2 unexploded aircraft bombs in Kharkiv region - the statement reads.

According to official information, near the village of Shevchenkove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, Russian invaders dropped a bomb - a KAB-250 fell near private sector yards and did not explode.

Another unexploded aerial bomb (KAB-500) was located in a vegetable garden near a private yard in Katerynivka village of Velykoburlutska community.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy munitions were identified by sappers.

They were removed and destroyed outside the settlement.





Recall

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region yesterday with artillery, mortars and aircraft, including dropping unexploded ordnance, with one killed and one wounded, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday.

In the morning of February 22, the Russian army attacked the village of Lvov in Kherson region, hitting a residential building. As a result of the enemy shelling, one person was killed,the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.