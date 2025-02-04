Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv: air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones have been spotted in the skies over Kyiv, and air defense is in place. One of the UAVs was spotted in Vasylkivskyi district, it is constantly changing course.
Details
Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles are active in the capital. Air defense forces have already been deployed to neutralize them.
Residents are urged to stay in shelters and not to ignore the air raid alarms.
Recall
Earlier, the Air Force reported that an enemy UAV was spotted in Vasylkiv district of Kyiv region and was constantly changing course.
