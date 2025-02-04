Enemy drones spotted over Kyiv: air defense is working

Enemy drones have been spotted in the sky over Kyiv, and air defense is operating. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles are active in the capital. Air defense forces have already been deployed to neutralize them.

Residents are urged to stay in shelters and not to ignore the air raid alarms.

Please stay in safe places. If your shelter is locked - Timur Tkachenko said .

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force reported that an enemy UAV was spotted in Vasylkiv district of Kyiv region and was constantly changing course.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters