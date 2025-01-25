ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Enemy drones maneuver in seven regions of Ukraine at once: where they are headed

Enemy drones maneuver in seven regions of Ukraine at once: where they are headed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43525 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reports active maneuvering of enemy drones in several regions of Ukraine. The UAVs are changing directions and courses, which may indicate that they are preparing for attacks.

Enemy drones are actively maneuvering in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The situation with the movement of enemy strike unmanned aerial vehicles remains tense. Enemy UAVs were spotted over several regions, changing directions and courses, indicating possible preparations for attacks. 

In the Zhytomyr region, the drones are moving westward, and from Kyiv region they are heading toward the Zhytomyr region. The north of Cherkasy region has become a place of activity for groups of drones moving eastward, while Poltava region is recording their western course towards Cherkasy region. 

The area of activity also includes Poltava region, where drones were spotted in the northwest, moving toward Kyiv region. On the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, they were observed moving southward in the direction of Poltava region. The enemy drones were also spotted in the northeast of Poltava and the south of Sumy regions, from where they are heading west. 

Additionally, UAVs were spotted in the north of Kirovohrad region, moving on a westerly course. 

Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed24.01.25, 05:40 • 110141 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising