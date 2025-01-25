Enemy drones maneuver in seven regions of Ukraine at once: where they are headed

Enemy drones are actively maneuvering in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The situation with the movement of enemy strike unmanned aerial vehicles remains tense. Enemy UAVs were spotted over several regions, changing directions and courses, indicating possible preparations for attacks.

In the Zhytomyr region, the drones are moving westward, and from Kyiv region they are heading toward the Zhytomyr region. The north of Cherkasy region has become a place of activity for groups of drones moving eastward, while Poltava region is recording their western course towards Cherkasy region.

The area of activity also includes Poltava region, where drones were spotted in the northwest, moving toward Kyiv region. On the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, they were observed moving southward in the direction of Poltava region. The enemy drones were also spotted in the northeast of Poltava and the south of Sumy regions, from where they are heading west.

Additionally, UAVs were spotted in the north of Kirovohrad region, moving on a westerly course.

