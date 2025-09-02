Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital 2 September 2025

Enemy drones are attacking the capital, air defense is operating in the city. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank of the capital. Stay in shelters - the message says.

Recall

On the night of September 2, Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 attack UAVs and decoy drones. Defense forces shot down 120 aircraft, 30 UAVs were hit.