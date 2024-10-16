Enemy drone spotted over Kyiv, possible air defense operation
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile drones were spotted over the Obolon district of Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of possible air defense operations and urged residents to take cover.
Enemy drones were spotted over the Obolon district of Kyiv, and air defense is possible. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
Enemy UAVs from the north. One is already over Obolon. Air defense may be working. Stay in the shelters!
Earlier, the Air Force warned of an enemy UAV from the north heading toward Kyiv.