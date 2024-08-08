Enemy drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down an enemy UAV over the Dnipro region on August 8. RMA head Serhiy Lysak said that the drone was destroyed by defenders from the Vostok military group.
Today, August 8, defense forces shot down an enemy UAV in the sky over Dnipro region, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro RMA, UNN reports .
"Defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy UAV in the region," Lysak wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of air defense operations against an enemy UAV in the Dnipro region. Monitoring channels reported that an explosion was heard in Dnipro.
Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army launches drone attack on Nikopol SES unit in the morning08.08.24, 10:00 • 24281 view