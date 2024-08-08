Enemy drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Today, August 8, defense forces shot down an enemy UAV in the sky over Dnipro region, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro RMA, UNN reports .

"Defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy UAV in the region," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of air defense operations against an enemy UAV in the Dnipro region. Monitoring channels reported that an explosion was heard in Dnipro.

