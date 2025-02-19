Enemy drone neutralized: wreckage fell in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

The wreckage of an enemy drone fell in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, without causing any casualties or damage. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

The enemy UAV flying towards Kyiv has been neutralized. Relevant services are working at the crash site in Holosiivskyi district. No casualties or damage - Tkachenko said.

The head of the KCMA emphasized that the air alert continues, there are still targets in the sky and air defense is working on them.

In some areas, you may hear the sounds of gunfire and explosions. Therefore, I ask Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the threat is eliminated and the alarm is dismissed - Tkachenko summarized.

