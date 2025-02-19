Explosions occurred in Kyiv and Kyiv region, air defense is in operation

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports.

"Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the Kyiv RMA said in a statement.

There were also explosions in the capital. Earlier, authorities warned of the threat of enemy drones.

The Air Force also warned about the movement of enemy drones in the direction of the capital.

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 167 UAVs at Ukraine overnight: 106 drones were shot down, 56 did not reach their targets