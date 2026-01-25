$43.170.00
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
04:32 PM • 9076 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko
04:17 PM • 10152 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
03:48 PM • 9282 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 12565 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 13935 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of Lithuania
January 25, 10:05 AM • 13808 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15159 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26128 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44210 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

In Dnipro, an enemy drone hit a residential high-rise building. Patrol officers evacuated residents, there were no casualties.

Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officers

In Dnipro, an enemy drone hit a residential high-rise building right in front of patrol officers. The National Police reported this and published a corresponding video, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the patrol officers immediately notified all services and began evacuating residents, taking them to safe places.

Fortunately, there were no casualties

- the video caption says.

The National Police reminds: if you hear an air raid siren, do not hesitate, go to the nearest shelter and stay there until the all-clear.

Recall

The Patrol Police of Kyiv showed footage of the consequences of the night attacks on the capital on January 24, providing assistance to the victims.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine