Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officers

In Dnipro, an enemy drone hit a residential high-rise building right in front of patrol officers. The National Police reported this and published a corresponding video, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the patrol officers immediately notified all services and began evacuating residents, taking them to safe places.

Fortunately, there were no casualties - the video caption says.

The National Police reminds: if you hear an air raid siren, do not hesitate, go to the nearest shelter and stay there until the all-clear.

Recall

The Patrol Police of Kyiv showed footage of the consequences of the night attacks on the capital on January 24, providing assistance to the victims.

The National Police showed the consequences of arrivals in Kherson region: damaged houses and communications