The National Police showed the consequences of arrivals in Kherson region: damaged houses and communications

Over the past day, the Russian military fired almost a hundred shells at residents of Kherson region. The invaders fired from multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. Photos from the places of arrival of enemy shells were shown by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The police noted that Russians systematically strike Kherson and the de-occupied part of Kherson region. In particular, one of the artillery shells hit a gas pipeline. In addition, the invaders damaged a water supply system and numerous private and multi-storey buildings.

Police, rescuers, and emergency services have been working at the sites of the Russian attacks since the morning.

In the morning, the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin reportedthat over the past day, the Russian army fired 37 times at Kherson region, firing 92 shells from various types of weapons. He also noted that there were no dead or wounded.