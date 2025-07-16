$41.820.01
48.800.09
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:44 AM • 10097 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 21483 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
07:08 AM • 40038 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 55815 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 146363 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202604 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 222815 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 106479 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 127833 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
July 15, 07:14 AM • 76185 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
08:23 AM • 21649 views
Enemy drone hit an ambulance in Kharkiv region: medics injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1474 views

In Kharkiv region on July 16, around 09:00, an enemy FPV drone hit an emergency medical vehicle at a crossing. Two medics, aged 53 and 59, were injured but refused hospitalization.

Enemy drone hit an ambulance in Kharkiv region: medics injured

In the Kharkiv region, a drone hit an ambulance. Two medical workers were injured in the attack. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

On July 16, around 09:00, the Kupyansk RVP received a report that an enemy FPV drone hit an emergency medical vehicle at one of the crossings.

- the report says.

As a result of the shelling, two medics, aged 53 and 59, were injured. They refused hospitalization.

An investigative and operational group, explosives experts, and criminologists went to the scene.

Regarding the war crime, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with 16 drones, killing two people and injuring five. The enemy used various types of UAVs, damaging wheat crops.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
