Enemy drone hit an ambulance in Kharkiv region: medics injured

In the Kharkiv region, a drone hit an ambulance. Two medical workers were injured in the attack. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

On July 16, around 09:00, the Kupyansk RVP received a report that an enemy FPV drone hit an emergency medical vehicle at one of the crossings. - the report says.

As a result of the shelling, two medics, aged 53 and 59, were injured. They refused hospitalization.

An investigative and operational group, explosives experts, and criminologists went to the scene.

Regarding the war crime, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with 16 drones, killing two people and injuring five. The enemy used various types of UAVs, damaging wheat crops.