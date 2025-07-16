Enemy drone hit an ambulance in Kharkiv region: medics injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv region on July 16, around 09:00, an enemy FPV drone hit an emergency medical vehicle at a crossing. Two medics, aged 53 and 59, were injured but refused hospitalization.
On July 16, around 09:00, the Kupyansk RVP received a report that an enemy FPV drone hit an emergency medical vehicle at one of the crossings.
As a result of the shelling, two medics, aged 53 and 59, were injured. They refused hospitalization.
An investigative and operational group, explosives experts, and criminologists went to the scene.
Regarding the war crime, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Recall
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with 16 drones, killing two people and injuring five. The enemy used various types of UAVs, damaging wheat crops.