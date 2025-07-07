Enemy drone attacked the outskirts of Sumy community: two injured

The Russian army attacked a civilian infrastructure object on the outskirts of the Sumy community, two people received minor injuries. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

The enemy struck a civilian infrastructure object on the outskirts of the Sumy community. Preliminary, the attack was carried out using an attack UAV. - Hryhorov reported.

According to the head of the Sumy OVA, two people received minor injuries as a result of the shelling and are being provided with medical assistance.

The premises were damaged, and the aftermath is being eliminated, Hryhorov summarized.

In the Sumy community, an enemy drone hit: the blast wave damaged the windows of a shuttle bus