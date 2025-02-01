Enemy attacked Kyiv region with drones at night: houses and warehouse damaged

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region again with drones, air defense was operating, as a result of the Russian attack, private houses were damaged by debris, and the warehouse of an enterprise was burning, the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

“The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region with UAVs. Last night, the alarm was raised twice. Air defense forces were operating in region. Enemy targets were shot down. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical infrastructure,” Kalashnyk wrote.

“As a result of the falling wreckage of the downed target, a private house caught fire in Boryspil district. The fire has been extinguished. Two other private houses, outbuildings and a car were also damaged,” said Kalashnyk.

According to him, windows were smashed, facades and roofs were cut.

“In Fastiv district, a fire broke out in a warehouse of one of the enterprises on the area of 30 square meters as a result of falling debris. The fire was promptly extinguished,” noted Kalashnyk.

