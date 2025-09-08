Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak

The enemy attacked the building of the Government of Ukraine for the first time, the strike was carried out by an Iskander missile. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during a conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

He informed about the constant Russian strikes, which attack our cities, residential buildings, with drones and missiles. They kill civilians, children, destroy our infrastructure. For the first time, the enemy attacked the building of the Government of Ukraine - the strike was carried out by an Iskander missile. - Yermak said.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with the US Secretary of State, acting US President's National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. The conversation focused on security guarantees, defense support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and coordinating actions with partners.