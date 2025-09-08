$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 1674 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 9678 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM • 12941 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 34829 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 22885 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24557 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25771 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26416 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29550 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported the first attack on the building of the Government of Ukraine. The strike was carried out with an Iskander missile.

The enemy attacked the building of the Government of Ukraine for the first time, the strike was carried out by an Iskander missile. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during a conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

He informed about the constant Russian strikes, which attack our cities, residential buildings, with drones and missiles. They kill civilians, children, destroy our infrastructure. For the first time, the enemy attacked the building of the Government of Ukraine - the strike was carried out by an Iskander missile.

- Yermak said.

Let's add

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with the US Secretary of State, acting US President's National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. The conversation focused on security guarantees, defense support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and coordinating actions with partners.

Antonina Tumanova

Marco Rubio
9K720 Iskander
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine