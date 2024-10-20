Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people remain in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, three people remain in hospital, while seven are being treated at home. The victims include a 55-year-old man and two girls aged 9 and 13.
As a result of the evening attack on Zaporizhzhia by Russians, three people remain in hospital in the morning. Another seven people are being treated at home.
This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
According to Fedorov, three people injured in the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia remain in the hospital this morning: a 55-year-old man is in moderate condition, and two girls - 9 and 13 years old - will be under medical supervision for several more days.
He also noted that seven more people are being treated at home.
Recall
On October 19, the aggressor country attacked Zaporizhzhia, allegedly using high-explosive aircraft bombs.
The strikes targeted three districts of the regional center, including private households and open areas. The explosions partially destroyed a residential building and damaged nearby shops, a car wash, and a warehouse in a shopping center.
The number of casualties as a result of the evening attack by terrorists in Zaporizhzhya has increased to 10 people.