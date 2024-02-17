Enemy aircraft activity spotted in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy tactical aircraft were spotted in the east of the country, posing a threat to the frontline regions.
The activity of enemy tactical aviation is observed in the east. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the east of the country.
According to the information, there is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas.
