Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 1824 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8786 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5682 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11400 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9632 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 8968 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12043 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14510 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 14028 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13527 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 30742 views
8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - LubinetsOctober 14, 04:44 AM • 5434 views
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 7784 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 10816 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 20413 views
Publications
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8786 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11400 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 54062 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 54131 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 61350 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 502 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 1174 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 26209 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 30928 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 32340 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times

Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

British actress Emma Watson was spotted in Pisa with an unknown companion. Earlier, she denied engagement rumors and responded to J.K. Rowling's criticism regarding transgender rights.

Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors

British actress Emma Watson is enjoying a vacation in Pisa, Italy, with an unknown companion after refuting rumors of an engagement to Kieran Brown and reacting to J.K. Rowling's harsh words on the topic of transgender rights. This is reported in a Daily Mail article, writes UNN.

Details

The 35-year-old "Harry Potter" star was photographed walking near the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy in the company of a young man. Her boyfriend, graduate student Kieran Brown, whom Emma met at Oxford, was not with her.

This happened just a few days after the actress denied information about an engagement that appeared due to a photo with a ring on her finger.

In an interview with The Jay Shetty Podcast, Watson explained that she does not plan to marry in the near future and considers the pressure on women to marry a "form of violence." She said that she received the ring as a symbol of support from loved ones – each of her friends gave a petal to the ring.

Watson with Kieran Brown
Watson with Kieran Brown

The actress also emphasized that her support for transgender people's rights does not mean hostility towards the writer J.K. Rowling. She stressed that she "values" the author, with whom she has "personal experience."

However, Rowling responded harshly, accusing Watson of "ignorance" and "fawning" over activists who, she said, "call for violence." The writer stated that she would not forgive former "Harry Potter" actors for publicly supporting gender identity, which, in her opinion, "undermines women's rights."

Despite the dispute, Emma Watson looks calm and focused on her personal life, which, she says, "has finally become what she wanted."

Writer Rowling calls Watson "ignorant" over transgender rights dispute – BBC30.09.25, 15:07 • 5418 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureUNN Lite
Marriage
Italy