Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors

British actress Emma Watson is enjoying a vacation in Pisa, Italy, with an unknown companion after refuting rumors of an engagement to Kieran Brown and reacting to J.K. Rowling's harsh words on the topic of transgender rights. This is reported in a Daily Mail article, writes UNN.

Details

The 35-year-old "Harry Potter" star was photographed walking near the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy in the company of a young man. Her boyfriend, graduate student Kieran Brown, whom Emma met at Oxford, was not with her.

This happened just a few days after the actress denied information about an engagement that appeared due to a photo with a ring on her finger.

In an interview with The Jay Shetty Podcast, Watson explained that she does not plan to marry in the near future and considers the pressure on women to marry a "form of violence." She said that she received the ring as a symbol of support from loved ones – each of her friends gave a petal to the ring.

Watson with Kieran Brown

The actress also emphasized that her support for transgender people's rights does not mean hostility towards the writer J.K. Rowling. She stressed that she "values" the author, with whom she has "personal experience."

However, Rowling responded harshly, accusing Watson of "ignorance" and "fawning" over activists who, she said, "call for violence." The writer stated that she would not forgive former "Harry Potter" actors for publicly supporting gender identity, which, in her opinion, "undermines women's rights."

Despite the dispute, Emma Watson looks calm and focused on her personal life, which, she says, "has finally become what she wanted."

